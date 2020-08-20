Advertisement

Homeschooling is growing in Iron Mountain

Samantha Roberts, the Iron Mountain lead virtual program teacher, says homeschooling numbers have doubled for this year, but the homeschool partnership feels prepared.
Iron Mountain Homeschool Partnership sign
Iron Mountain Homeschool Partnership sign(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -More parents and students are transitioning to out of the classroom learning as schools begin to open back up for the new school year. Samantha Roberts, the Iron Mountain lead virtual program teacher, says homeschooling numbers have doubled for this year, but the homeschool partnership feels prepared.

“It definitely was an adjustment to have a huge increase in numbers, but we feel confident,” she said.

Amber Grassinger, an Iron Mountain parent, told us that her children wanted to learn in their own environment for numerous reasons, while she was also able to spend more time with them as a working mom.

“My children expressed a desire to work at a pace that worked for them in a safe and secure place.”

Grassingers family has done homeschooling in the classroom and virtually, figuring out what works best for her kids. Her best advice is to communicate with your children to see what they feel most comfortable with.

“Listen to your children. That’s most important is listening to how they feel. This is a scary time for them and there is no right decision right now,” she said.

Roberts said while this transition may be difficult, the partnership is here to help in all possible ways and is prepared to communicate with parents and students all year long.

“We want them to feel confident when they leave because it’s scary, everything’s changing, everything’s new for them.”

That’s why the homeschool partnership is holding orientation Thursday and Friday. This will help with passing out materials and answering questions.

“What’s really nice is I feel all the school districts are working really well together. They’re working really good with the health department,” Grassinger said.

With the academic year quickly approaching, all districts and all options are hoping to keep students educated and safe.

