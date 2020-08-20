COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very low at UPHS-Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System-Marquette CEO Gar Atchison says the few coronavirus patients his hospital is getting are less sick and are released much more quickly compared to patients from the spring.

As of Wednesday morning, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the hospital. The very low trend of coronavirus hospitalizations comes despite an increased rate of new cases in Upper Michigan over the past two months.

Watch the above interview from the TV6 Morning News for Atchison’s explanation of the state-reported hospitalization data.

