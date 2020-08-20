CLK changes up back-to-school plan

Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, the CLK school board passed a back to school plan which included, among other plans, the decision to make wearing masks optional for students and staff.

However, after reconsideration and a considerable amount of feedback from both parents and staff, the board made an amendment tonight to make masks a requirement in the school.

The changes were primarily made to keep students and staff in a face-to-face learning environment.

“So when you look at the guidelines one of the best ways to mitigate that or at least limit quarantine requirements is to increase mask wearing,” explained Calumet superintendent Chris Davidson.

Grades pre-k through 1st will require them in common areas and on buses, though not in classrooms. Any grade above first, masks are always required except when eating, outdoors or socially distanced.

“Even from the getgo, we knew there was no one plan that was gonna make everyone happy, just impossible,” said Davidson. “So at this point, safety ended up trumping the original plan and resulted in our changes.”

The full version of the latest plan will be posted on the CLK Schools’ website as soon as tomorrow and will be eventually emailed to parents.

