Advertisement

Call for submissions: ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ mural project in Marquette

The “Words to Live and Bike By” project involves five words painted at five different locations along the bike path.
(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)
(Pexels Image/Daian Gan)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Public Art Commission (MPAC) is inviting artists, community members, and organizations to apply to design and paint text-inspired, site-specific artworks on the surface of the Holly Greer Bike Path in Marquette.

The “Words to Live and Bike By” project involves five words painted at five different locations along the bike path. The selected words will be stenciled on the bike path prior to painters’ arrival on-site. Completed murals will be 6 ft. in height and between 11 ft. and 25 ft. in length, depending on word length.

Those interested can apply by completing the application(s) linked below. Applications can also be accessed via https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-services/arts-and-culture/. Included on each application is a stencil/outline of each word, off of which applicants can make their proposed design and attach at the end of the form.

Proposed designs should reflect a unique and imaginative interpretation relating the given word to the location. Colored pencil or fine tip markers are recommended for design drafts, though digital designs will also be accepted.

Locations and words include:

Applicants are limited to one design submission per word, though may submit for multiple words and locations if desired. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020. Winners will be notified on September 10, 2020, with painting to occur between September 14-25, 2020.

Once begun, the painting of each mural must be completed within a 12-hour time frame to limit disruption of bike path traffic.

MPAC will provide core materials for the project, including paint, brushes, containers, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, drop cloths, and tape. Painters will be responsible for practicing COVID-19 safety procedures by wearing masks and exercising social distancing.

Please visit https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-services/arts-and-culture/ or view one of the application forms for complete information and specifications. For additional questions and information contact Tiina Morin, City of Marquette Arts & Culture Manager at tmorin@marquettemi.gov or 906-225-8641.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP Recreation Camp held virtually this year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The UP Recreation Camp was held virtually for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

United Way of Marquette County adapting to ‘new normal’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The United Way of Marquette County is working to adapt to a 'new normal' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Build Up program helping children prepare for kindergarten

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A new statewide program called Build Up is preparing children with special needs for kindergarten.

Press Release

TruNorth to sponsor two water bottle filling stations for Ishpeming Public Schools

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The water bottle filling stations are more sanitary than traditional drinking fountains, a needed upgrade for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to School & Beyond

UP superintendents react to receiving zero CARES Act funding

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
Marquette, Negaunee and the N.I.C.E school districts to not meet the qualifications for additional funding.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

UP superintendents react to receiving zero CARES Act funding

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
Marquette, Negaunee and the N.I.C.E school districts to not meet the qualifications for additional funding.

Press Release

Grant funding available to support rural health care for pregnant, postpartum mothers in UP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The more than $747,000 grant will be used to integrate health care coordination and housing assistance services for pregnant and postpartum mothers impacted by opioid misuse in the Upper Peninsula.

State

Michigan to hold regional webinars on changes to PFAS in groundwater rules, new investigations into contaminated sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The regional webinars are intended to inform local officials, legislators, residents, and the general public about the new PFAS sites.

Press Release

Superior Watershed Partnership provides free solar array to income qualified Upper Michigan homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The SWP uses Michigan Energy Assistance Program funds to assist UP residents with heating, weatherization assistance and case management to reduce the home energy burden.

News

Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
Participants say they are thankful for the opportunity to show their animals.