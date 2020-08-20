Call for submissions: ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ mural project in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Public Art Commission (MPAC) is inviting artists, community members, and organizations to apply to design and paint text-inspired, site-specific artworks on the surface of the Holly Greer Bike Path in Marquette.

The “Words to Live and Bike By” project involves five words painted at five different locations along the bike path. The selected words will be stenciled on the bike path prior to painters’ arrival on-site. Completed murals will be 6 ft. in height and between 11 ft. and 25 ft. in length, depending on word length.

Those interested can apply by completing the application(s) linked below. Applications can also be accessed via https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-services/arts-and-culture/. Included on each application is a stencil/outline of each word, off of which applicants can make their proposed design and attach at the end of the form.

Proposed designs should reflect a unique and imaginative interpretation relating the given word to the location. Colored pencil or fine tip markers are recommended for design drafts, though digital designs will also be accepted.

Locations and words include:

Founder’s Landing; “REMEMBER”; Application

Marquette Commons; “GRATITUDE”; Application

Mattson Lower Harbor Park; “DREAM”; Application

Between Picnic Rocks & McCarty’s Cove; “RESPECT”; Application

Clark Lambros Park; “HOPE”; Application

Applicants are limited to one design submission per word, though may submit for multiple words and locations if desired. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020. Winners will be notified on September 10, 2020, with painting to occur between September 14-25, 2020.

Once begun, the painting of each mural must be completed within a 12-hour time frame to limit disruption of bike path traffic.

MPAC will provide core materials for the project, including paint, brushes, containers, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, drop cloths, and tape. Painters will be responsible for practicing COVID-19 safety procedures by wearing masks and exercising social distancing.

Please visit https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-services/arts-and-culture/ or view one of the application forms for complete information and specifications. For additional questions and information contact Tiina Morin, City of Marquette Arts & Culture Manager at tmorin@marquettemi.gov or 906-225-8641.

