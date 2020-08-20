Advertisement

Build Up program helping children prepare for kindergarten

The Build Up program helps children with special needs between the ages of three and five prepare for kindergarten
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new educational program is aimed at helping special needs students get ready for kindergarten. it's called Build Up: learning support for preschoolers.

It's a state wide effort to prepare children between three and five for kindergarten. Build Up has formed a partnership with PBS Kids to make some of their shows interactive lessons for the kids.

"Our hope from this new statewide incentive is that parents will have places to turn to be able to support their children at home in all different areas that are fun things, different activities that can be done at any point in the day and can just help their child along the way," said Jennifer Beaudette, Early Childhood Special Education Coordinator.

There’s more information on the build up program and what it offers children and their parents on their website here.

