Becoming muggy with times of storms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An unsettled pattern remains through the weekend. There’s a stalled front north of the U.P. This will allow for showers and storms to develop. Then, it finally moves across the area as a cold front Saturday night bringing a break from the rain on Sunday. In the meantime, conditions will stay muggy and warm.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with pop up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s for most with low 80s south

Tonight: Showers and storms in the west and central

· Lows: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Some lingering showers. Otherwise, clouds decreasing

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers late in the day

· Highs: Upper 70s to 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

· Highs:  Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

