Becoming muggy with times of storms
An unsettled pattern remains through the weekend. There’s a stalled front north of the U.P. This will allow for showers and storms to develop. Then, it finally moves across the area as a cold front Saturday night bringing a break from the rain on Sunday. In the meantime, conditions will stay muggy and warm.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with pop up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s for most with low 80s south
Tonight: Showers and storms in the west and central
· Lows: Low to mid-60s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy
· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Some lingering showers. Otherwise, clouds decreasing
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers late in the day
· Highs: Upper 70s to 80°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s
