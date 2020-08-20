Advertisement

2 hospitalized in car fire after rear-ending construction crane

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Generic ambulance
Generic ambulance(MGN)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Adams Township, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries when a vehicle caught fire after a crash.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Canal Road near Old Mill Hill Road in Adams Township.

The car rear-ended a construction crane that was in the road fixing damage from the 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

The car caught fire, burning both the vehicle and the crane.

The drive and one passenger were taken to UP Health Systems Portage for injuries that were not life threatening.

Two more passengers fled the scene before first responders arrived, but were found a short time after.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. No names have been released.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Houghton City Police, Hancock City Police, Michigan Tech University Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Adams Township Fire and First Responders, and Superior Service.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stupak endorses Ferguson

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The longest running 1st District Congressman announces his endorsement for this November's Congressional District race.

News

Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle recovered.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
EGLE drone hit in Eagle strike recovered.

News

CLK changes up back-to-school plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A week after passing a back-to-school plan, the CLK school board passed an amendment regarding mask requirements in school.

News

State Police make two arrests for operating while intoxicated

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post recently made two arrests, both involving intoxicated drivers.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

NMU students bring economic stability to the City of Marquette

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
While it’s not known exactly how much the NMU community contributes to the Marquette economy now, a 2012 report published by the university estimates over $205 million.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues order requiring all MDOC staff be tested for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Under the Emergency Order, prisons operated by MDOC must adopt testing protocols for anyone who works within the physical boundaries of the prison or comes into contact with prisoners while on the job.

Back to School & Beyond

GCC; Health, safety are top priorities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
GCC is doing everything they can to safeguard the environment by following both the CDC and State of Michigan guidelines while providing a quality education that is accessible.

State

Michigan July jobless rate down, but pace of job expansion moderates

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
July payroll jobs in Michigan rose by 103,000, but this was well below the 266,000 jobs added in the month of June.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 17 Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
New recoveries were added in Iron (1), Mackinac (3), and Schoolcraft (1) counties. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.