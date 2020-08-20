2 hospitalized in car fire after rear-ending construction crane

Adams Township, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries when a vehicle caught fire after a crash.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Canal Road near Old Mill Hill Road in Adams Township.

The car rear-ended a construction crane that was in the road fixing damage from the 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

The car caught fire, burning both the vehicle and the crane.

The drive and one passenger were taken to UP Health Systems Portage for injuries that were not life threatening.

Two more passengers fled the scene before first responders arrived, but were found a short time after.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. No names have been released.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Houghton City Police, Hancock City Police, Michigan Tech University Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Adams Township Fire and First Responders, and Superior Service.

