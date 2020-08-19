Yooper Goddess: Fair foods at home

1. Heat your fryer or skillet with oil to 325 degrees.

2. Prepare your mac-n-cheese how you like, and put it in the fridge for a few hours until firm, or overnight.

3. Scoop mac-n-cheese and roll into balls, about an inch-and-a-half big. For extra cheesy mac-n-cheese balls, put a cheese cube in the middle of the ball.

4. In a small bowl, mix the eggs and water until combined.

5. Dredge the ball in flour, then dip into egg mixture, then coat with panko bread crumbs.

6. Drop the balls into the oil until just browned and crispy.