Yooper Goddess: Fair foods at home

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Yooper Goddess Lori Kulju shares recipes for homemade corn dogs and fried macaroni and cheese balls.
|Corn dog ingredients
|1 cup yellow corn meal
|1 cup flour
|2 Tbsp sugar
|1 tsp salt
|1 tsp baking powder
|1/2 tsp baking soda
|2 eggs
|1 cup butter milk
|1 pack hotdogs
|skewers
|vegetable oil for frying
|Instruction
|1. Heat your fryer or skillet with oil to 375 degrees.
|2. Cut the hotdogs in half and stick with a skewer.
|3. Mix dry ingredients in a bowl. Add the eggs and buttermilk and mix until combined.
|4. Dip the hotdogs in the batter. (It’s helpful if you pour the batter into a tall cup first.)
|5. Fry in oil until browned. The corndogs should float at the surface.
|6. Enjoy!
|Fried mac-n-cheese ingredients
|your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe
|flour
|2 eggs + a little water
|your favorite panko bread cumbs
|vegetable oil for frying
|Instructions
|1. Heat your fryer or skillet with oil to 325 degrees.
|2. Prepare your mac-n-cheese how you like, and put it in the fridge for a few hours until firm, or overnight.
|3. Scoop mac-n-cheese and roll into balls, about an inch-and-a-half big. For extra cheesy mac-n-cheese balls, put a cheese cube in the middle of the ball.
|4. In a small bowl, mix the eggs and water until combined.
|5. Dredge the ball in flour, then dip into egg mixture, then coat with panko bread crumbs.
|6. Drop the balls into the oil until just browned and crispy.
|7. Enjoy!
