Advertisement

Yooper Goddess: Fair foods at home

The Yooper Goddess Lori Kulju shares recipes for homemade corn dogs and fried macaroni and cheese balls.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Yooper Goddess Lori Kulju shares recipes for homemade corn dogs and fried macaroni and cheese balls.

Corn dog ingredients
1 cup yellow corn meal
1 cup flour
2 Tbsp sugar
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
2 eggs
1 cup butter milk
1 pack hotdogs
skewers
vegetable oil for frying
Instruction
1. Heat your fryer or skillet with oil to 375 degrees.
2. Cut the hotdogs in half and stick with a skewer.
3. Mix dry ingredients in a bowl. Add the eggs and buttermilk and mix until combined.
4. Dip the hotdogs in the batter. (It’s helpful if you pour the batter into a tall cup first.)
5. Fry in oil until browned. The corndogs should float at the surface.
6. Enjoy!
Fried mac-n-cheese ingredients
your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe
flour
2 eggs + a little water
your favorite panko bread cumbs
vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
1. Heat your fryer or skillet with oil to 325 degrees.
2. Prepare your mac-n-cheese how you like, and put it in the fridge for a few hours until firm, or overnight.
3. Scoop mac-n-cheese and roll into balls, about an inch-and-a-half big. For extra cheesy mac-n-cheese balls, put a cheese cube in the middle of the ball.
4. In a small bowl, mix the eggs and water until combined.
5. Dredge the ball in flour, then dip into egg mixture, then coat with panko bread crumbs.
6. Drop the balls into the oil until just browned and crispy.
7. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP-wide survey shows teachers’ opinions are mixed on how to return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
The responses are cut almost evenly on the different options for teaching this fall.

News

Marquette Fire Chief reminds residents swimming prohibited at Lower Harbor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette city officials remind residents there is no swimming allowed at Lower Harbor.

News

Sawyer International Airport looks to stay ahead of PFAS issue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette County Board approved a plan to replace and isolate a floor drain at K.I. Sawyer Airport to prevent future contamination from PFAS.

News

Two-day maintenance on Portage Lift Bridge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
As part of routine maintenance, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be doing some welding work on the underside of the Houghton-Hancock bridge.

Latest News

News

100 years of women’s suffrage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
100 years since the 19th Amendment was passed.

News

“Recycle 906” updates Marquette County residents about recycling changes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Oct. 1, Marquette County residents are switching to single stream recycling. This will do away with accepted materials changing week to week. On recycle906.com you can see all the materials that will be accepted in the new system.

Back to School & Beyond

Munising prepares for school year with a budget shortfall

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
If Munising doesn’t receive federal or local help, they’ll come up short.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 21 Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 477 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 93,662.

State

Governors urge the Census Bureau to restore October 31 deadline

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Census Bureau recently slashed the response period by an entire month to September 30, 2020.