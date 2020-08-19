Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 17 Wednesday

A new recovery was added in Iron County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 17 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Marquette County added seven cases, while Delta County increased by six. Menominee County also added four cases Wednesday.

A new recovery was added in Iron County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 849 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 394 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 10 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 17. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU.** War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 57,867 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.26 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 19.

Michigan reported 616 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 94,278. Nine new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,349 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 67,778.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

**According to UPHS, data for Monday, August 17 is incorrect on the MDHHS site due to a data processing error. That should have been corrected in Tuesday’s data, UPHS told TV6, but hasn’t been changed as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

Coronavirus

New grant funding expands behavioral health support for pandemic-related emotional distress

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The short-term FEMA grant services previously focused only in the Detroit metro area.

Back to School & Beyond

Gov. Whitmer announces $65M in CARES Act funding for Michigan schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Funding will target districts most significantly impacted by COVID-19, the governor says.

Latest News

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.