Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 17 Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 17 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Marquette County added seven cases, while Delta County increased by six. Menominee County also added four cases Wednesday.

A new recovery was added in Iron County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 849 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 394 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 10 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 17. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU.** War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 57,867 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.26 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 19.

Michigan reported 616 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 94,278. Nine new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,349 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 67,778.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

**According to UPHS, data for Monday, August 17 is incorrect on the MDHHS site due to a data processing error. That should have been corrected in Tuesday’s data, UPHS told TV6, but hasn’t been changed as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.