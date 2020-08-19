UPHS Portage, Bell hospitals earn 5-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rating for patient experience

HANCOCK, ISHPEMING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - UP Health System - Portage and Bell Wednesday announced they have been awarded five stars in patient experience ratings recently received by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Derived from Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys collected through 2019, these star ratings are designed to help patients choose a hospital based on patient experience.

Only 266 of the more than 3,400 hospitals rated received a 5-star rating, the highest possible score.

“Our team is honored to receive this recognition from CMS,” hospital administrators said. “We are committed to ensuring that our patients and their families have great experiences at our hospital - from check-in to discharge and beyond - and we are delighted that our patient surveys reflect this commitment. We will continue to strive to enhance healthcare delivery, improve patient experiences, and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

HCAHPS surveys are administered to a random sample of adult patients between two days and six weeks following their discharge from the hospital. The surveys cover a range of patient experience topics including nurse and doctor communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medicines, care transitions, and the hospital environment.

UPHS - Portage and UPHS - Bell have launched several initiatives in recent years aimed at enhancing patient and family experiences, including the “Foundational Five” Safety Behaviors, which include conducting daily briefs, debriefs, and huddles, using learning boards, and practicing executive patient safety rounding. Executive patient safety rounding helps ensure that leaders at every level of the organization engage with staff, physicians, patients, and families about quality and patient safety. The hospitals have also implemented bedside shift reporting to help ensure clear communication, reduce the risk of errors, and maintain consistency of care during shift changes.

For more information on the star ratings program, visit the CMS website at Medicare.gov. For more information about UP Health System - Portage, visit PortageHealth.org. For more information about UP Health System - Bell, visit BellHospital.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.