Unsettled pattern develops

A few scattered showers will be around on the west end early this morning as warm front lifts north. Otherwise out next shot of showers and storms comes tonight. Several disturbances will move across the region from now throughout the weekend, which will trigger times of showers and storms. Set aside from that a noticeable warmer and muggy air mass moves in by tomorrow.

Today: Few showers early this morning. Otherwise, partly mostly cloudy and seasonal

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s, around 80° in the west, low 70s east

Thursday: Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms. Then, partly cloudy with late day pop up showers. Plus, warmer and muggy

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Numerous showers and storms

· Highs: Upper 70s to around 80°

Sunday: Lingering morning showers. Then, staying cloudy and seasonal

· Highs: 70s

Monday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonal

· Highs: Continued 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

· Highs: 70s

