Two-day maintenance on Houghton-Hancock bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton-Hancock bridge is undergoing maintenance through the 19th. The repairs are likely to cause traffic backups until completed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is making welding repairs on the lower portion of the bridge. These repairs are part of routine maintenance, as the bridge must be checked every couple of months for damage sustained by traffic pressure.

“The grating will... overtime it loosens up from traffic pounding across it,” explained Rob Tervo, manager of the MDOT Center in Ishpeming. “So we have to periodically go in and make some welding repairs. Nothing unusual.”

Until the work is complete, there will be construction crews on the bridge, so drivers are advised to pay extra attention again tomorrow.

