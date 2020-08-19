State Police make two arrests for operating while intoxicated

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post recently made two arrests, both involving intoxicated drivers.

On August 14 at approximately 7 p.m., troopers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on M-221 Highway near 6 Mile Road in Bay Mills Township. The driver appeared to be under the influence while operating the vehicle. Following an investigation, the driver, a 40-year-old Brimley woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated third offense, possession of cocaine, and driving on a suspended driver’s license. The woman was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

On August 15, at approximately 11 a.m., a sergeant from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on M-28 Highway near S. High Banks Road in Superior Township. Following an investigation, a 47-year-old Brimley man was arrested for operating while intoxicated third offense and for transporting open intoxicants in the vehicle. The driver was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

Both subjects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

