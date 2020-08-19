Advertisement

Plan on Increasing Humidity Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers

The Pattern Should Hold Through the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, more humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mid 70s to low 80s, warmest over western and southern sections away from Lake Michigan

Friday: Warm and humid, partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80, coolest near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers, partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Temperatures will be near to above average to end the weekend and begin the new week.  As for rain, there will continue to be some showers off and on, but most of the time should be rain-free.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Unsettled pattern develops

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
Rain chances increasing

Forecast

An Unsettled Weather Pattern is Expected in the Days Ahead

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: Evening of August 18, 2020

Forecast

Cool & sunny before unsettled pattern

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cooler early followed by warming pattern

Forecast

Temperatures will Bob Up and Down Around Average This Week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 17, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy start to the week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT
Unsettled pattern

Forecast

Cool Monday with slow warming mid to late-week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Monday will stay generally dry

Forecast

A Cool Front Sweeps Through Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 14, 2020

Forecast

Some weekend storms

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow.

Forecast

Warmer Friday with a Cool Down Beginning This Weekend

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 13, 2020

Forecast

Rain chances on the rise for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Morning showers