Plan on Increasing Humidity Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers
The Pattern Should Hold Through the Weekend
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, more humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: mid 70s to low 80s, warmest over western and southern sections away from Lake Michigan
Friday: Warm and humid, partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: around 80, coolest near the Great Lakes
Saturday: Chance of scattered showers, partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to around 80
Temperatures will be near to above average to end the weekend and begin the new week. As for rain, there will continue to be some showers off and on, but most of the time should be rain-free.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.