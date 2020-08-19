Plan on Increasing Humidity Thursday with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, more humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mid 70s to low 80s, warmest over western and southern sections away from Lake Michigan

Friday: Warm and humid, partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80, coolest near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers, partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Temperatures will be near to above average to end the weekend and begin the new week. As for rain, there will continue to be some showers off and on, but most of the time should be rain-free.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.