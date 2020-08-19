Advertisement

NMU students bring economic stability to the City of Marquette

While it’s not known exactly how much the NMU community contributes to the Marquette economy now, a 2012 report published by the university estimates over $205 million.
Northern Michigan University drone footage
Northern Michigan University drone footage(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s students return to campus is felt by the city of Marquette.

“There’s a huge economic impact especially from the Northern students,” Mike Angeli, City Manager for Marquette. “I mean it brings an additional six or seven thousand people into the community that usually wouldn’t be here.”

Angeli says one of the areas students impact the most is the local housing market.

“From a city point of view, we utilize more of facilities,” said Angeli. “Our water and sewer use goes up. They obviously eat in restaurants.”

One of those restaurants, Aubree’s on Washington Street.

“Well there’re such a vital part of our business,” said Bryan French, Owner of Aubree’s. “When tourism dies off that’s the thing that helps pick us back up is the arrival of students, so we really count on their business.”

French estimates that during the school year, half of their business comes from students.

Despite NMU being set to start in-person classes on Monday, French fears what may happen if NMU doesn’t return to in-person classes this fall.

“They are definitely a vital part of our business and a vital part of this community and they breathe a lot of life into Marquette and with them possible not being here, Marquette may not be as vibrant and alive as it normally is,” said French.

Money the city relies on.

 “To a certain degree we count on them to be in the community in person,” said French. “Their presence has a huge economic impact and obviously if that present wasn’t here the economic impact would be mitigated.”

All for a city that sees a population increase of more their 30% when NMU is in session.

