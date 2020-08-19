Advertisement

Newberry man arrested for felonious assault with a knife

MSP says it is alleged that a 21-year-old Newberry man threatened another person with a knife.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newberry man has been arrested following a report of an assault.

According to the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post, on Monday, August 17 around 1:54 a.m., troopers were called to E. Truman Boulevard in Newberry.

After the investigation, troopers arrested the suspect and he was lodged in the Luce County Jail on the charge of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.

No name has been released at the time of posting.

MSP reminds everyone that a suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

