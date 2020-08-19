Newberry man arrested for felonious assault with a knife

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newberry man has been arrested following a report of an assault.

According to the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post, on Monday, August 17 around 1:54 a.m., troopers were called to E. Truman Boulevard in Newberry.

MSP says it is alleged that a 21-year-old Newberry man threatened another person with a knife.

After the investigation, troopers arrested the suspect and he was lodged in the Luce County Jail on the charge of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.

No name has been released at the time of posting.

MSP reminds everyone that a suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

