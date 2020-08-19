Advertisement

Michigan Land Bank seeks proposals for demolition of former Iron County properties

All qualified companies are encouraged to submit a bid.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The State Lank Bank Authority has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the demolition and abatement of four residential properties located in Iron County.

All qualified companies are encouraged to submit a bid.

“Our mission is to help Michigan communities grow by removing blight and recycling land into productive use,” State Land Bank Interim Director Jeff Huntington said. “By cleaning up these residential properties, we’re taking an exciting first step in the betterment of the community.”

Redevelopment of these properties would put them back on the tax roll and depending on the project chosen, could bring new jobs or housing opportunities to the community in the future.

The residential properties are located at the following addresses:

  • 32 Roundhouse Road, Crystal Falls
  • 113 E Railroad Street, Caspian
  • 321 Second Street, Caspian
  • 321 Brady Ave, Caspian

Questions from potential bidders must be received via email no later than August 21 at Landbank@michigan.gov. Bidders must submit proposals electronically to landbank@michigan.gov by August 31 at 5:00 p.m. eastern.

It is anticipated that the demolition work would be completed in the fall.

View the full RFP here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

UPHS Portage, Bell hospitals earn 5-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rating for patient experience

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Only 266 of the more than 3,400 hospitals rated received a 5-star rating, the highest possible score.

Press Release

$575K available to help Michigan health care providers fight suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were a total of 7,133 deaths by suicide in Michigan between 2014 to 2018, which is an average of nearly 150 individuals per month.

News

Finlandia TRIO SSS srant renewed for $1.7M

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
TRIO SSS began in 1968 and is one of the eight federal “TRIO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education.

News

Yooper Goddess: Fair foods at home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The Yooper Goddess Lori Kulju shares recipes for homemade corn dogs and fried macaroni and cheese balls.

Latest News

News

UP-wide survey shows teachers’ opinions are mixed on how to return to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
The responses are cut almost evenly on the different options for teaching this fall.

News

Marquette Fire Chief reminds residents swimming prohibited at Lower Harbor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette city officials remind residents there is no swimming allowed at Lower Harbor.

News

Sawyer International Airport looks to stay ahead of PFAS issue

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette County Board approved a plan to replace and isolate a floor drain at K.I. Sawyer Airport to prevent future contamination from PFAS.

News

Two-day maintenance on Portage Lift Bridge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
As part of routine maintenance, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be doing some welding work on the underside of the Houghton-Hancock bridge.

News

100 years of women’s suffrage

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
100 years since the 19th Amendment was passed.

News

“Recycle 906” updates Marquette County residents about recycling changes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Oct. 1, Marquette County residents are switching to single stream recycling. This will do away with accepted materials changing week to week. On recycle906.com you can see all the materials that will be accepted in the new system.