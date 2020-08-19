Michigan Land Bank seeks proposals for demolition of former Iron County properties

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The State Lank Bank Authority has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the demolition and abatement of four residential properties located in Iron County.

All qualified companies are encouraged to submit a bid.

“Our mission is to help Michigan communities grow by removing blight and recycling land into productive use,” State Land Bank Interim Director Jeff Huntington said. “By cleaning up these residential properties, we’re taking an exciting first step in the betterment of the community.”

Redevelopment of these properties would put them back on the tax roll and depending on the project chosen, could bring new jobs or housing opportunities to the community in the future.

The residential properties are located at the following addresses:

32 Roundhouse Road, Crystal Falls

113 E Railroad Street, Caspian

321 Second Street, Caspian

321 Brady Ave, Caspian

Questions from potential bidders must be received via email no later than August 21 at Landbank@michigan.gov. Bidders must submit proposals electronically to landbank@michigan.gov by August 31 at 5:00 p.m. eastern.

It is anticipated that the demolition work would be completed in the fall.

View the full RFP here.

