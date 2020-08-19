Marquette Fire Chief reminds residents no swimming at Lower Harbor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor in Marquette might seem like an attractive place to swim but city officials are reminding residents it is a designated no swimming area.

Recently, city staff repainted bright yellow signage on the concrete stating 'No Swimming.' The city's Waterfront Safety Task Force designated that area a no swimming site about 10 years ago. The city's Fire Chief says there are two main reasons for the no swimming designation.

“One for the danger of the boats, to people swimming, but also they have the power pedestals for the boats to hook up to and there have been instances where the water is energized and people can get electrocuted from it,” said Fire Chief Ian Davis.

There have also been recent reports of people tresspassing on moored boats and jumping off of them into the lower harbor which would include an additional fine if caught.

