K.I. Sawyer Airport looking to stay ahead of PFAS issue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday, approved a plan to replace a floor drain at Sawyer International Airport in an effort to stay ahead of the PFAS issue.

PFAS are chemicals often used in firefighting and have been found to be harmful to the environment. This plan includes a grant for $8,500 from M-DOT. The county would pay about $19,000. The project would isolate the floor drain at the airports Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station and help reduce or eliminate further PFAS contamination.

"We came to a conclusion that the best way to avoid this happening in the future is that we would isolate the drain system and put a self-containment in there and we can do that through minor modification with the project," said Airport Manager, Duane DuRay.

The board also heard an update on the Sugarloaf parking lot project. It’s nearly complete and the county will also pursue a traffic study in the area that could lead to signage prohibiting parking on the shoulders in that area.

