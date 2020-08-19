GCC; Health, safety are top priorities

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College is gearing up for the fall 2020 semester. Classes begin on August 24, 2020.

“We are excited to welcome students to GCC this fall,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President. “The administration, faculty and staff are here to help the students stay on track with flexible course scheduling, tutoring and student services. The safety of our GCC community continues to be our number one priority.”

GCC is doing everything they can to safeguard the environment by following both the CDC and State of Michigan guidelines while providing a quality education that is accessible.

The necessary safety precautions have been put in place to lessen the risk during the pandemic and will be strictly enforced. Students, faculty and staff will complete a daily health screening prior to traveling to campus or leaving the Campus Suites. Face coverings are required and social distancing must be observed in all public spaces on campus i.e. classrooms, common areas, hallways. Students will receive one reusable, washable mask available from the campus bookstore. Disposable masks are also available. Students unable to wear a mask for medical reasons must speak with Accessibility Services at 906-307-1237.

The college plan also includes reconfiguring classrooms to allow more personal space so that students can feel safe in the classroom setting. Students are required to clean the desk surface prior to and after use. Attendance and seating charts will be utilized on a daily basis for potential contact tracing.

Signage has been installed to remind everyone to wash their hands, use sanitizer and maintain social distance. Stairway directional signs are also in place to avoid cross contact with others. Increased cleaning will also continue to happen throughout each day.

Distance delivery methods are offered in many classes to allow students the choice if they are not comfortable being on campus. “Our fall class schedule was updated to reflect which classes will be in the classroom, on-line, and on Zoom,” said David Darrow, Vice President of Academic Services. “It is our goal to assist students to continue their education in whatever setting they are most comfortable with.” The fall schedule is available on the college website: https://gogebic.edu/Academics/courseschedules.html.

Currently, offices are open at GCC, but prospective students or visitors needing assistance are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to traveling to campus by calling 906-932-4231. All classes begin on August 24.

In order to minimize risk, the library, Lindquist Student and Conference Center, computer labs and Courtside Cafe are not open for public use until further notice. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

Most recent updates to the Covid-19 safety measures and protocols can be found on the GCC website. For any questions, please visit: https://gogebic.edu/Covid/index.html or Contact Erik Guenard, GCC Vice President of Business Services at (906) 307-1204 or email erikg@gogebic.edu.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.