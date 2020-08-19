Advertisement

Coalition of governors works to protect voting rights, voter access

The governors' pledge is in response to unprecedented attacks on voting rights and voting access, and the United States Postal Service by President Trump.
Michigan Elections
Michigan Elections
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Governors of  Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, California and Minnesota in pledging to uphold the integrity of the November general election and to ensure every voter can vote safely, whether it’s by mail or in person at the polls.

The governors’ pledge is in response to unprecedented attacks on voting rights and voting access, and the United States Postal Service by President Trump.

“As we prepare for record voter turnout in the November election, we must do everything we can to ensure every American can vote safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “We have already had two historic, successful elections this year while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared to utilize what we have learned to maximize safety, while protecting every Michigander’s right to vote and access to the ballot. I encourage everyone who can to make sure you’re registered to vote and to request your absentee ballot as soon as possible. And I want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for her round-the-clock work to ensure safe and secure elections.”

The Governors agreed to: 

  • Carry out the November 3, 2020 general election, as mandated by law.
  • Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged, in line with the Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington, on July 6, 2020.
  • Work with their respective state and local level election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe, and secure.
  • In coordination with elections officials, communicate with voters about the possibility of delayed results in some states due to increased use of mail-in voting and the status of the count post-election.
  • Ensure that any substantive allegations of voter disenfranchisement or elections fraud are quickly and thoroughly investigated. 

The complete pledge can be found here.

