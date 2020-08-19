Advertisement

Classic car, tractor show visits Iron County Medical Care Facility

A group of around 10 classic cars, and three tractors drove around the outside of the facility.
A classic car drives by, while residents at the ICMCF wave.
A classic car drives by, while residents at the ICMCF wave.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron County Medical Care Facility residents were entertained by an antique car parade on Wednesday.

A group of around 10 classic cars, and three tractors drove around the outside of the facility. It was the perfect event to show off the groups’ cars and get the residents outside.

“Oh, it was amazing; The smiles, the laughter, the reminiscing, the talking about being in some of the cars that were similar or riding in the tractor. It was just a great afternoon for everyone,” said Jessica Schultz, the assistant diversional therapy director at Iron County Medical Care Facility.

Schultz says these types of events make the patrons feel less lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will have their second ‘family car parade’ next week. They encourage anyone who wants to participate to RSVP to the facility by calling 906-875-6671 or emailing Jessica.schultz@ironcountymcf.onmicrosoft.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newberry man arrested for felonious assault with a knife

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
MSP says it is alleged that a 21-year-old Newberry man threatened another person with a knife.

Press Release

Aspirus Ironwood is safe, open, and ready to care for the community, hospital says

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Aspirus has implemented many safety and precautionary measures to prevent the risk of infection.

News

City of Gladstone DDA announces 9th Street project updates

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
All businesses will be open however Delta Avenue/9th Street intersection will be closed to through traffic.

State

Coalition of governors works to protect voting rights, voter access

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governors’ pledge is in response to unprecedented attacks on voting rights and voting access, and the United States Postal Service by President Trump.

Latest News

Press Release

UP citizens need-not-apply for Michigan’s new redistricting commission, UP legislators say

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The legislators said in the past the Michigan Legislature has overseen the redistricting process, ensuring at least four U.P. residents – and up to six – were involved in the process.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 17 Wednesday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
New recoveries were added in Iron (1), Mackinac (3), and Schoolcraft (1) counties. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

News

A taste of the fair

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Livestock Expo begins Thursday and ends Saturday with a live auction.

News

Bishop Noa picket in Escanaba

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The goal was to raise awareness for Bishop Noa workers and their need for a contract.

Coronavirus

New grant funding expands behavioral health support for pandemic-related emotional distress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The short-term FEMA grant services previously focused only in the Detroit metro area.