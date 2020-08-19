Classic car, tractor show visits Iron County Medical Care Facility

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron County Medical Care Facility residents were entertained by an antique car parade on Wednesday.

A group of around 10 classic cars, and three tractors drove around the outside of the facility. It was the perfect event to show off the groups’ cars and get the residents outside.

“Oh, it was amazing; The smiles, the laughter, the reminiscing, the talking about being in some of the cars that were similar or riding in the tractor. It was just a great afternoon for everyone,” said Jessica Schultz, the assistant diversional therapy director at Iron County Medical Care Facility.

Schultz says these types of events make the patrons feel less lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will have their second ‘family car parade’ next week. They encourage anyone who wants to participate to RSVP to the facility by calling 906-875-6671 or emailing Jessica.schultz@ironcountymcf.onmicrosoft.com.

