City of Gladstone DDA announces 9th Street project updates

All businesses will be open however Delta Avenue/9th Street intersection will be closed to through traffic.
Construction workers along 9th St. in Gladstone. File photo.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Gladstone Downtown Development Authority has announced updates for the 9th Street project.

Oberstar Construction, the Contractor for the 9th Street Project, will be moving construction to the intersection of 9th Street and Delta Avenue (under the stop light)
on the morning of August 20, 2020.

All businesses will be open however Delta Avenue/9th Street intersection will be closed to through traffic.

Payne and Dolan, the paving Contractor for the 9th Street Project, will be paving August 20 through Saturday, August 22. Paving will be on North 9th Street, Superior Avenue and the connecting streets and alleyways.

Please follow the posted detours and be prepared to stop for construction workers.

The city thanks everyone for following signs and being extra cautious when driving in this location.

