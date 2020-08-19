Advertisement

Bishop Noa picket in Escanaba

Union workers are trying to raise awareness about a contract for Bishop Noa employees.
Picketers lined the corner of Ludington and Lincoln in both sun and rain with handmade signs.
Picketers lined the corner of Ludington and Lincoln in both sun and rain with handmade signs.
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Union workers gathered in Escanaba for a picket on the corner of Ludington and Lincoln Wednesday. The goal was to raise awareness for Bishop Noa workers and their need for a contract.

“The workers there decided to come to the United Steel Workers to organize and become a union, to be represented by a union, to have a voice in their workplace. We’ve been bargaining for almost 2 and a half years now with no movement form the home,” said community member Stephen Benoit.

“The Bishop Noa Home and the administration has chosen to take a very aggressive approach against our employees for simply trying to have a seat at the table and we’re here to support them along with our 700 members from the paper mill,” said Gerald Kell, United Steelworkers Local 21 President.

TV6 has reached out to Bishop Noa several times but they have not responded to our request for comment.

