Aspirus Ironwood is safe, open, and ready to care for the community, hospital says

Aspirus has implemented many safety and precautionary measures to prevent the risk of infection.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - As the COVID-19 situation in Gogebic County evolves, Aspirus Ironwood Hospital & Clinics reminds the community the hospital is open and safe for receiving care.

“Our care teams are diligently taking all of the necessary steps to protect our patients,” said Paula Chermside, Chief Administrative Officer for Aspirus Ironwood. “Staying on top of your preventive care – such as screenings, vaccinations and physical examinations – can prevent a small issue from becoming a serious one.”

Aspirus has implemented many safety and precautionary measures to prevent the risk of infection:

  • Aspirus is limiting those who visit and enter the facilities.
  • All Aspirus staff are wearing protective gear such as masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns.
  • All patients and staff are screened upon arrival.
  • Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are isolated from other patients.

If you think you’ve been exposed or are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701.

For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, more than 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country.

