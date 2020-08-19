Advertisement

A taste of the fair

With fair foods and a Livestock Expo
A pig at the Livestock Expo.
A pig at the Livestock Expo.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week would have been the 2020 U.P. State Fair. But the Fair Authority still gave us a way to have a small taste of the fair.

“Starting tomorrow [Thursday] through Sunday we’re going to have a fair food drive through 11-7 p.m. and what you do is you come down to the U.P. State Fair, you get a menu, you order your food, you do not get out of your car and we bring you everything that you ordered,” said Niki Skerbeck, co-owner of Skerbeck Entertainment Group.

But the drive-by fair food set up was not the only thing going on at the fairgrounds Wednesday. It was also move in day for some farm animals for the Lori Branstrom Memorial Livestock Expo.

“Since the U.P. State Fair has been postponed until next year, everybody got together and decided that we needed to have some type of show and sale,” said Laci Mitchell, a 4-H leader.

The Livestock Expo begins Thursday and ends Saturday with a live auction.

“Viewing starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the auction will begin at 11 a.m. It will be webcast as well so you can do your bids in person or online,” said Tyler Labadie, Upper Hand Hogs 4-H Leader.

The Livestock Expo give kids a chance to showcase all the hard work they’ve put into their animals.

“This is my first year selling a steer and this is my second year showing a pig and I am very excited,” said Emma Veerbeck, a Livestock Expo participant.

“We want to say a big thank you to the U.P. State Fair Authority and Management Team for putting this on,” said Labadie.

To learn more about the auction or to place a bid online, click here.

