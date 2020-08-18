Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 19 Tuesday

Michigan reported 477 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 93,662.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 19 new coronavirus cases Monday, and 1 recovery.

Menominee County added eight new cases, while Marquette County increased by five. Two cases were reported in Ontonagon County. Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, and Schoolcraft counties each reported one new case.

One new recovery was added in Dickinson County Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

As of Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. there have been a total of 832 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 391 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 10 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 17. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU.** War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 55,427 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 18.

Michigan reported 477 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 93,662. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide, seven from Vital Records Review, which means 6,340 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 67,778.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

**According to UPHS, data for Monday, August 17 is incorrect on the MDHHS site due to a data processing error. That should be corrected in Tuesday’s data, UPHS told TV6, but hasn’t been changed as of 3:55 p.m. August 18.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

St. Ignace businesses identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Captain’s Quarters Wash & Dry Dock Coin Laundromat and Bentley’s B-M-L Café were both places someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Coronavirus

Michigan National Guard to assist with free COVID-19 testing on Mackinac Island Wednesday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Testing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Mackinac Island Community Center, 7374 Market Street, Mackinac Island, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

Political News

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Coronavirus

France mandating masks at all workplaces as virus reawakens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement by the Labor Ministry makes France one of the relatively few countries in the world that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job.

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.