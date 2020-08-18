The UPside - August 17, 2020

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Ironwood resident Crystal Huntley is this week’s Upsider.

She has been making face masks for people, beginning at home with the materials she already had on hand, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite having a rare disorder that causes pain in her joints, Huntley continues to make masks. Learn more about her in the video above.

