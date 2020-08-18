The Buck Inn plans to reopen

WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - After a change in management, a statewide closure, and renovations, The Buck Inn is excited to be opening soon.

“It was disheartening but once we opened up and people knew it was me who bought The Buck Inn, we were very, very busy for those first 45 days,” said Daniel Crawford, owner of The Buck Inn.

The Buck Inn was only open for about 45 days under the new management before the governor shut everything down.

While the restaurant has been closed there’s been a lot of renovation going on inside. Now, this family business is excited to open its doors again.

“We’ve got some things fixed here in the building. There’s a lot of upgrades and a lot of new things,” said Crawford. “We’ll reopen slowly to make sure that the number one thing is that we’re doing it safely for the staff and everyone in the community.”

The new owners chose to be positive about the situation.

“It gave us an opportunity to do some work that we knew was going to need to be done here,” said Crawford.

When the restaurant opens, it’ll feature some of your old favorites, some new additions, and as much made in house as possible.

“We’re not going to be afraid to try anything,” said Crawford.

Make sure to follow The Buck Inn’s Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest updates.

“Come back and see us. We’ve been waiting to see everybody again like it was when we first opened up,” said Crawford.

