St. Ignace businesses identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Captain’s Quarters Wash & Dry Dock Coin Laundromat and Bentley’s B-M-L Café were both places someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.(LMAS/MGN/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Two St. Ignace businesses have been identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

Through case investigation, Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department has identified two Mackinac County businesses with possible exposures to COVID-19. The dates, times and locations are below.

The individual reported wearing a mask at the laundromat and at the restaurant except while eating.

This release is not a reflection on the businesses in any way, only that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited these locations.

If you were present at either of these businesses during the dates and times noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-4832.

  • Captain’s Quarters Wash & Dry Dock Coin Laundromat - 417 N State St, St Ignace, MI 49781 - 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12; 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14; and 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15
  • Bentley’s B-M-L Café - 62 N State St, St Ignace, MI 49781 - 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings in public indoor locations and outdoors in crowded locations, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

