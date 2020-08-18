“Recycle 906” updates Marquette County residents about recycling changes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is launching a new website, aimed at educating the public on the upcoming changes to the recycling system.

Starting Oct. 1, Marquette County residents are switching to single stream recycling. This will do away with accepted materials changing week to week. On recycle906.com you can see all the materials that will be accepted in the new system.

Among those materials is glass, which hasn’t been able to be recycled in the county for two years.

“We’re going to repurpose that material. We’ve got equipment coming online as part of this project that will create a sand-like material and an aggregate-like material, and we’re working now with Michigan Tech to find some uses for this material in a construction industry,” said Brad Austin, Director of Operations with the MCSWMA.

Until these changes go into effect in October, residents must continue to use dual stream recycling.

