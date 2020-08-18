Picture day for Iron Mountain middle, high school brings students back to building

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The camera flashes as a picture captures the first time some Iron Mountain students have been back to a school building in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s weird but it’s exciting. I haven’t seen anyone since March,” said an Iron Mountain ninth grade student, Hailey Greenleaf.

Picture day for Iron Mountain students is normally in the wrestling room. This year it took place in the Izzo-Mariucci Center.

Parents also received a mailed and emailed copy from Life Touch of the picture brochure before picture day. Each grade level was staggered into different times, and each student had to wear a mask until it was time, for them to get their picture. X’s also marked social distancing spots.

“It took a lot longer it felt, because the line it was marked off,” said Greenleaf.

Class schedule were also handed out at this time. But, students know this year will be unique.

“It’s going to be different, and I don’t know if we’re going to have to social distance as much, if there’s less kids in the class,” said Iron Mountain ninth grade student, Lindsey Sorensen.

But they know the alternative, online.

“It was really stressful for me,” said Sorensen.

As so many unknowns continue, students are putting their best foot forward.

“Pretty confident that nothing should happen if everyone follows all the rules with sanitizing and stuff, so that should be good,” said Greenleaf.

Iron Mountain’s first day of school is August 26th, where students will be officially welcomed back.

