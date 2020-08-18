Advertisement

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/Gray News) — Notre Dame University on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins says he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts. Instead, the university is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes.

“It is very serious and we must take serious actions,” Jenkins said in an address to students and staff.

Michigan State also said its undergrads would shift to online learning.

“Effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely,” the university said on Twitter.

Tuesday’s actions by the two schools follow the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

