Advertisement

New Marquette County Sheriff’s Office app includes jail inmate lookup

The app is free on Apple and Android devices.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff's Office has a new phone app, and it includes a jail inmate lookup.

The county stopped sharing jail information last year with the Mobile Patrol app. Sheriff Greg Zyburt says that app would post inaccurate information about people.

The new app, specific to Marquette County, can share information about sheriff’s office programs, sex offender locations and jail inmates after they’re arraigned in court.

“The biggest thing was people like to know who is in jail,” Zyburt said. “Sometimes if they’re a victim. If they’re going to be released and that type of thing. But the liability issue, we have control over it now, so we’re not putting something out there unless we know that they’ve been arraigned.”

The app is free on Apple and Android devices. Just search Marquette County Sheriff in your app store.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

UP Health System-Marquette offers only NICU services in the U.P.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
How the U.P.'s only NICU operates

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

VOD Recordings

Part 1 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

VOD Recordings

New Marquette County Sheriff's Office app includes jail inmate lookup

Updated: 1 hours ago
The app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices

Latest News

News

Ishpeming School Board approves online learning plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The district will use GenNET to access an online curriculum called Accelerate. This is the first year that Ishpeming Public Schools is using this program. All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home. As part of the online learning curriculum, an Ishpeming teacher will be matched up with each student.

News

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU will resume in person learning August 24 as they wait to receive one-third of their COVID-19 test results.

News

Hiawatha raising funds online for future years

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Hiawatha Music Co-op raising funds for future events through online efforts

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School District prepares to reopen among financial strains

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Schools across the U.P. are preparing for the upcoming academic year with added expenses.

News

Marquette Police Department strictly enforces parking on Presque Isle

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
In the past week, officers have issued a total of 325 parking tickets, with most offenses taking place on the island. Parking is not permitted on Peter White Drive, meaning that if any portion of your car’s tire is touching the pavement, you are in violation. Parking is permitted in designated cut-outs along the side of the road.

News

Group behind Paw Packs now collecting school supplies for Gwin students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Organizers from Paw Packs are now collecting school supplies for kids in need.