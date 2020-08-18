New Marquette County Sheriff’s Office app includes jail inmate lookup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff's Office has a new phone app, and it includes a jail inmate lookup.

The county stopped sharing jail information last year with the Mobile Patrol app. Sheriff Greg Zyburt says that app would post inaccurate information about people.

The new app, specific to Marquette County, can share information about sheriff’s office programs, sex offender locations and jail inmates after they’re arraigned in court.

“The biggest thing was people like to know who is in jail,” Zyburt said. “Sometimes if they’re a victim. If they’re going to be released and that type of thing. But the liability issue, we have control over it now, so we’re not putting something out there unless we know that they’ve been arraigned.”

The app is free on Apple and Android devices. Just search Marquette County Sheriff in your app store.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.