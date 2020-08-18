New class of MSU medical students arrive in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP campus is one of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s seven clinical campuses throughout the state. Third-year medical students who come to our campus are in the Rural Physician Program, a program that trains students to become out-standing physicians with the clinical skills needed to meet the needs of rural Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome this class of students,” said Community Assistant Dean, Stuart John-son, DO, “They have been engaged in clinical encounters with patients regularly since the first few weeks in medical school — we look forward to seeing what they have learned and helping them on their journey.”

This year ten students were selected to take part in the program. Students will receive clinical training at UP Health System - Marquette, as well as other communities and hospitals across the UP.

The UP Campus is affiliated with the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, a three-year unopposed program for physicians pursuing family medicine. Resident physicians provide students with support, guidance and insight into the journey of becoming a health care pro-vider.

“We are excited for another group of extremely bright students to join us in Marquette to com-plete their final years of medical school in the Upper Peninsula,” said Director of Student Pro-grams for the UP Clinical Campus, Susan Tincknell. “These students will be working with our dedicated physician preceptors who provide outstanding medical education.”

The incoming class of medical students include: Emily Bush (Hammond, NY), Joshua Cole (Dorr, MI), Erik Gammon (Brooklyn, MI), Tyler Janish (Prescott, MI), Alex Lucas (Marquette, MI), Erin McKenzie (Hancock, MI), John Mroz (Cedar Springs, Michigan), Sarah Naracon (Felch, MI), Natalie Thompson (Gladstone, MI), Jennifer Wick-ens (Tustin, MI).

“The majority of these students are originally from Michigan, with four UP natives, and one out-of-state,” Tincknell said. “Many of these students come back to the area to practice after their residency training, and we couldn’t be happier about that.”

To learn more about the MSU College of Human Medicine, UP Campus, please visit http://www.mgh.org/for-healthcare-professionals/msu-college-of-human-medicine-up-campus.

The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine – Upper Peninsula Region works in conjunction with UP Health System – Marquette to coordinate the training of family medicine residents and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine medical students. Since its inception in 1978, 310 medical students and 210 resident physicians have graduated from the two programs.

