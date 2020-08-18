Munising prepares for school year with a budget shortfall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School and money is always a conversation. Now, add in masks, gloves and additional hours for cleaning staff and tight budgets only get tighter.

“I don’t think any K-12 schools were flushed with money,” said Pete Kelto, Superintendent of the Munising School District. “The state budget has been cut over previous years or we have been given modest increases.”

For bigger school districts, like Marquette, those increases have been over 15% in the last five years.

For smaller districts, like Munising, they’ve seen an average increase of less than one percent over the last five years in general funding.

Meaning if Munising doesn’t receive federal or local help, they’ll simply come up short.

“If there is no federal stimulus and no back fill to those state dollars that are going to be short this year, we will have to look at cuts in other areas and that is something that not only Munising, but no schools want to do,” said Kelto.

Munising will be offering its students an online option. To measure interest, the district sent out a survey.

So far with 50% of parents responding, 18% have said they will be opting for learning at a distance.

“We’re confident here, that we will have a good online learning option,” said Kelto. “We respect all parents that are choosing to keep their students at home, we understand that. We also will provide a safe environment if the student chooses to come into school.”

According to the superintendent, a first round of stimulus money the district received went to balancing out last year’s budgets. So where are all the extra expenses coming from?

“A lot of it is coming out of general fund dollars at this point. Those general fund dollars, schools struggled to meet their needs as it was,” said Kelto.

Currently the budget for this year’s academic year, is on hold with school starting up in Munising after Labor Day.

