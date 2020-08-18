Michigan National Guard to assist with free COVID-19 testing on Mackinac Island Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard (MING) will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this week in the communities of Holland and Mackinac Island.

Testing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Holland Middle School, 373 E. 24th Street, Holland, from 8:00 a.m. to noon and at the Mackinac Island Community Center, 7374 Market Street, Mackinac Island, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing initiatives. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“Since May, the men and women of the Michigan National Guard have stepped up to administer over 110,000 COVID-19 tests at more than 230 long-term care facilities, 85 Michigan Department of Corrections facilities, and more than 40 community based testing sites across the state.” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“No members of the Michigan National Guard have been identified as having contracted COVID-19 while in the performance of their official duties on COVID-19-related support missions – proof that through disciplined adherence to public health guidance, such as proper protective equipment, frequent sanitation, and social distancing to the maximum extent possible, this testing is accessible and safe for all Michiganders.”

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in more than 40 communities over the past two months.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

