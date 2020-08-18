Advertisement

Michigan Legislature gives schools flexibility in pandemic

The measures were passed on 77-33, 77-29 and 81-25 bipartisan votes in the GOP-controlled House two days after clearing the Republican-led Senate following a deal with the Democratic governor.
Back to School & Beyond with lockers.
Back to School & Beyond with lockers.(WLUC)
By DAVID EGGERT
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan legislators gave final approval Monday to bills that would provide flexibility for K-12 schools as they prepare to open amid the coronavirus pandemic, waiving physical attendance and minimum instruction requirements to allow for remote classes.

The legislation, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign, would give districts and charter schools the option to choose in-person instruction, online or a hybrid based on consulting with local health departments. Their student count, the foundation of state funding, would be weighted heavily toward last year’s figure and less so on uncertain enrollment in the new academic year.

The plan utilizes innovative methods of instruction and keeps kids safe “without jeopardizing their education,” said House Education Committee Chairwoman Pamela Hornberger, a Republican from Macomb County’s Chesterfield Township.

The measures were passed on 77-33, 77-29 and 81-25 bipartisan votes in the GOP-controlled House two days after clearing the Republican-led Senate following a deal with the Democratic governor.

The bills would revise how attendance is linked to funding. Currently, districts must have 75 percent average daily attendance to get their full state aid. Instead, schools would have to make sure there are two-way interactions between 75 percent of students and their teachers.

Districts also would have to administer a benchmark assessment to K-8 students twice, including once in the first nine weeks.

Lawmakers who voted against the bills said they should not include testing requirements nor burden schools with monthly reporting rules. Some also said the new funding formula would hurt certain districts.

“It brings greater uncertainty in school funding and includes almost no feedback from the educators who will be tasked with putting the requirements in place,’' said Democratic Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton.

The agreement does not yet tell schools their actual per-student funding despite their starting in late August or early September. Michigan is bracing for a $3 billion budget shortfall because of lower tax revenues associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Whitmer told The Associated Press on Monday that given the state’s rate of tests coming back positive, the higher amount of testing and the stockpiling of personal protective equipment, “we’ve given schools the tools that they’re going to need to make decisions in terms of what’s best for the communities they serve.”

The state reported one additional virus-related death and 465 new confirmed cases Monday. There have been nearly 6,600 confirmed or probable deaths--ninth-most in the U.S. and the ninth-highest per-capita rate. Most deaths occurred in the spring.

Michigan’s per-capita rate of new cases over the past two weeks is 40th-lowest in the nation, according an AP analysis of data from John Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Picture day for Iron Mountain middle, high school brings students back to building

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Each grade level was staggered into different times, and each student had to wear a masK until it was time, for them to get their picture. X’s also marked social distancing spots.

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

VOD Recordings

Part 1 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

News

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU will resume in person learning August 24 as they wait to receive one-third of their COVID-19 test results.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School District prepares to reopen among financial strains

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Schools across the U.P. are preparing for the upcoming academic year with added expenses.

Back to School & Beyond

Child care centers full as school year approaches

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
As social distancing is harder with younger children, the teachers are trying to spend most of the time outside with the kids. The staff is working to prepare those school age children to return to the classroom.

Back to School & Beyond

Finlandia plans for semester with COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
By Connor Veenstra
As students arrive on campus, Finlandia is taking every precaution they can to keep them safe from COVID-19.

News

NMU’s Temaki and Smoothie King temporarily closed

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
A tentative reopen date is August 31.

Back to School & Beyond

NMU students adjusting to new virtual plan

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Classes will only take place online next week

Back to School & Beyond

Smaller school district at advantage

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
With just 110 students in the school district, Republic-Michigamme schools has been keeping size in mind while preparing to commence in-person teaching.