Ishpeming School Board approves online learning plan

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Public Schools Board of Education approved an online learning plan for K-12 students for this year during a meeting Monday night.

The district will use GenNET to access an online curriculum called Accelerate. This is the first year that Ishpeming Public Schools is using this program.

All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home. As part of the online learning curriculum, an Ishpeming teacher will be matched up with each student.

“I think at all levels, the principles and myself are very pleased with what it has to offer, and it will help our students who are participating in online learning have a valuable curriculum in which will help them achieve success,” said Carrie Meyer, Superintendent of Ishpeming Public Schools.

Also during the meeting, the board named Christopher Magnuson the new Boys’ Varsity Basketball Head Coach.

