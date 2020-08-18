Advertisement

Ishpeming School Board approves online learning plan

All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home.
All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home.
All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Public Schools Board of Education approved an online learning plan for K-12 students for this year during a meeting Monday night.

The district will use GenNET to access an online curriculum called Accelerate. This is the first year that Ishpeming Public Schools is using this program. 

All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home. As part of the online learning curriculum, an Ishpeming teacher will be matched up with each student.

“I think at all levels, the principles and myself are very pleased with what it has to offer, and it will help our students who are participating in online learning have a valuable curriculum in which will help them achieve success,” said Carrie Meyer, Superintendent of Ishpeming Public Schools. 

Also during the meeting, the board named Christopher Magnuson the new Boys’ Varsity Basketball Head Coach.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU will resume in person learning August 24 as they wait to receive one-third of their COVID-19 test results.

News

Hiawatha raising funds online for future years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Hiawatha Music Co-op raising funds for future events through online efforts

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School District prepares to reopen among financial strains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Schools across the U.P. are preparing for the upcoming academic year with added expenses.

News

Marquette Police Department strictly enforces parking on Presque Isle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
In the past week, officers have issued a total of 325 parking tickets, with most offenses taking place on the island. Parking is not permitted on Peter White Drive, meaning that if any portion of your car’s tire is touching the pavement, you are in violation. Parking is permitted in designated cut-outs along the side of the road.

Latest News

News

Group behind Paw Packs now collecting school supplies for Gwin students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Organizers from Paw Packs are now collecting school supplies for kids in need.

News

Resurfacing project begins on M-28 Business Route in Negaunee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing the M-28 business route from US-41 to Gold Street. Crews began today by milling sections of the road along Teal Lake Avenue. Prior to the resurfacing project, upgrades were made to sidewalks and drainage systems.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 17 cases, 28 recoveries Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
No new deaths were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Milling, paving several streets to disrupt traffic in coming weeks in Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
All work is scheduled to take place under flag control, or a temporary closure to traffic.

News

Mail ballots: how they work for the 2020 elections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
With the presidential election only three months away, the state is already planning safe ways to vote and avoid risk COVID-19.