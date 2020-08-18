Houghton Habitat for Humanity home dedication set for Aug. 27

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been almost a year since breaking ground on the Copper Country Habitat for Humanity home for the Nikki Kaufman family.

Despite delays and limiting volunteers due to the pandemic, the family will finally get to celebrate with a dedication of the home scheduled for Thursday, August 27, at 6:00 p.m. at 800 Champion Street in Houghton.

Habitat for Humanity board members, committee members, and builders will be on hand to celebrate this event with the Kaufman family.

This dedication will be following CDC guidelines of social distancing and masking. There will be no refreshments served at the event (following CDC guidelines), but the most important aspect of a dedication will not be missing – a fellowship of gratitude to all those involved in making this house a home.

Jeff Flam (CCHfH construction supervisor) will be available to discuss features of the home that exemplify the Habitat for Humanity emphasis on various green building techniques and the special techniques that are utilized to obtain exceptional energy efficiency.

