Advertisement

Houghton Habitat for Humanity home dedication set for Aug. 27

It’s been almost a year since breaking ground on the Copper Country Habitat for Humanity home for the Nikki Kaufman family, but now, the family can finally celebrate.
(WOWT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been almost a year since breaking ground on the Copper Country Habitat for Humanity home for the Nikki Kaufman family.

Despite delays and limiting volunteers due to the pandemic, the family will finally get to celebrate with a dedication of the home scheduled for Thursday, August 27, at 6:00 p.m. at 800 Champion Street in Houghton.

Habitat for Humanity board members, committee members, and builders will be on hand to celebrate this event with the Kaufman family.

This dedication will be following CDC guidelines of social distancing and masking. There will be no refreshments served at the event (following CDC guidelines), but the most important aspect of a dedication will not be missing – a fellowship of gratitude to all those involved in making this house a home.

Jeff Flam (CCHfH construction supervisor) will be available to discuss features of the home that exemplify the Habitat for Humanity emphasis on various green building techniques and the special techniques that are utilized to obtain exceptional energy efficiency.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Michigan Legislature gives schools flexibility in pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT
The measures were passed on 77-33, 77-29 and 81-25 bipartisan votes in the GOP-controlled House two days after clearing the Republican-led Senate following a deal with the Democratic governor.

News

New Marquette County Sheriff’s Office app includes jail inmate lookup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The app is free on Apple and Android devices.

VOD Recordings

UP Health System-Marquette offers only NICU services in the U.P.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
How the U.P.'s only NICU operates

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Part 1 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

VOD Recordings

New Marquette County Sheriff's Office app includes jail inmate lookup

Updated: 6 hours ago
The app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices

News

Ishpeming School Board approves online learning plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The district will use GenNET to access an online curriculum called Accelerate. This is the first year that Ishpeming Public Schools is using this program. All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home. As part of the online learning curriculum, an Ishpeming teacher will be matched up with each student.

News

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU will resume in person learning August 24 as they wait to receive one-third of their COVID-19 test results.

News

Hiawatha raising funds online for future years

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Hiawatha Music Co-op raising funds for future events through online efforts

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School District prepares to reopen among financial strains

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
Schools across the U.P. are preparing for the upcoming academic year with added expenses.