Health Department releases numbers for Dickinson, Iron community COVID-19 testin

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The results are in from the Dickinson and Iron counties community testing that took place on on July 24 and 25.

Out of 859 tests only one came back positive between the two counties. One test is still pending. 35 we're not performed due to a leaky container or not enough DNA.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department said this data does not necessarily reflect the current situation.

“It is great that we only had one positive for the community testing. But that is only a point-in-time testing. So, it really only means at that time, July 24th and July 25th, of the people that got tested, there was only 1 positive. We don’t want the community to get complacent at this time because it’s still out there,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Jessica Perry.

The health department continues to recommend wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and proper hand hygiene to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The DIDHD also reported the Firebrick Bar and Grill at Young’s Golf Course, in Iron River, is a potential COVID-19 exposure site. That was on August 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 15 From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

They encourage anyone who went there during those times to monitor their health.

