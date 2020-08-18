Advertisement

Health Department releases numbers for Dickinson, Iron community COVID-19 testin

Out of 859 tests only one came back positive between the two counties. One test is still pending. 35 we're not performed due to a leaky container or not enough DNA.
The DIDHD released this chart with the testing info.
The DIDHD released this chart with the testing info.(DIDHD Picture)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The results are in from the Dickinson and Iron counties community testing that took place on on July 24 and 25.

Out of 859 tests only one came back positive between the two counties. One test is still pending. 35 we're not performed due to a leaky container or not enough DNA.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department said this data does not necessarily reflect the current situation.

“It is great that we only had one positive for the community testing. But that is only a point-in-time testing. So, it really only means at that time, July 24th and July 25th, of the people that got tested, there was only 1 positive. We don’t want the community to get complacent at this time because it’s still out there,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Jessica Perry.

The health department continues to recommend wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and proper hand hygiene to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The DIDHD also reported the Firebrick Bar and Grill at Young’s Golf Course, in Iron River, is a potential COVID-19 exposure site. That was on August 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 15 From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

They encourage anyone who went there during those times to monitor their health.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Houghton Habitat for Humanity home dedication set for Aug. 27

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
It’s been almost a year since breaking ground on the Copper Country Habitat for Humanity home for the Nikki Kaufman family, but now, the family can finally celebrate.

Back to School & Beyond

Michigan Legislature gives schools flexibility in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT
The measures were passed on 77-33, 77-29 and 81-25 bipartisan votes in the GOP-controlled House two days after clearing the Republican-led Senate following a deal with the Democratic governor.

News

New Marquette County Sheriff’s Office app includes jail inmate lookup

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The app is free on Apple and Android devices.

VOD Recordings

UP Health System-Marquette offers only NICU services in the U.P.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
How the U.P.'s only NICU operates

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 8 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

VOD Recordings

Part 1 of 2: Talking to kids about the coronavirus before they return to school

Updated: 8 hours ago
More back to school tips for parents and families from UPHS-Marquette Pediatrician Dr. Francis Darr

VOD Recordings

New Marquette County Sheriff's Office app includes jail inmate lookup

Updated: 8 hours ago
The app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices

News

Ishpeming School Board approves online learning plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The district will use GenNET to access an online curriculum called Accelerate. This is the first year that Ishpeming Public Schools is using this program. All students in the district will be enrolled in the virtual learning platform and have the option to receive education from home. As part of the online learning curriculum, an Ishpeming teacher will be matched up with each student.

News

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU will resume in person learning August 24 as they wait to receive one-third of their COVID-19 test results.

News

Hiawatha raising funds online for future years

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Hiawatha Music Co-op raising funds for future events through online efforts