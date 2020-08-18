Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at DNC, Michigan GOP responds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke in support of Joe Biden Monday, during night one of the Democratic National Convention.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilichrist praised Governor Whitmer's speech.

“President Trump unfortunately, has chosen at every turn to run away from that responsibility,” said Gilichrist. “As Gretchen Whitmer said, that’s not what leaders do, they step up, and that’s what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will do for Michigan.”

Michigan GOP chairperson Laura Cox had other strong feelings.

“Well we weren’t surprised it was going to be a partisan speech by the governor,” said Cox. “That’s no surprise, she’s been auditioning to be the VP candidate for months and months.”

Governor Whitmer began her speech talking about the recent history of the auto industry, including the bailout in 2009.

“President Obama and Vice President Biden didn’t waste time blaming anyone else or shirking responsibility,” said Whitmer. “They got to work, they brought together union members, companies and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and they saved the auto industry.”

Before focusing on today, where auto workers are now working to produce ventilators, PPE, and other tools in the fight against COVID-19.

"President Obama and Vice President Biden saved these autoworkers livelihoods, then these workers saved American lives," said Whitmer.

Cox claims that the rebound of the auto industry is thanks to President Trump.

"President Trump, his economic policies were a huge boon for Michigan, we had manufacturing plants under his leadership, not Governor Whitmer's," said Cox.

The governor went on to attack President Trump for a lack of a national plan 8 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's never too late to actually develop a plan and the Trump administration has been actively unwilling to do so, and Vice President Biden has laid out things that need to happen, things like a national mask mandate," said Gilichrist.

Cox claims that a national plan isn't necessary.

"I think our country is vast and different and we have strong leaders across the country that were elected to lead their states and guide their states through situations just like this," said Cox.

Trump and Biden will be campaigning hard for Michigan, a crucial swing state that was won by under 12,000 votes in 2016.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.