Cool & sunny before unsettled pattern

Upper level troughing is keeping the Great Lakes with seasonably cool air. Temperatures will be below normal across the north. Then, a slow warm up begins tomorrow. Plus, showers return tonight with thunderstorms chances Thursday through the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, dry and cool

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low 70s south

Wednesday: Morning showers in the west with scattered showers continuing in the north and east.

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, upper 60s to 70° east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

· Highs: Mainly 70s

