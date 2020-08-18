Cool & sunny before unsettled pattern
Upper level troughing is keeping the Great Lakes with seasonably cool air. Temperatures will be below normal across the north. Then, a slow warm up begins tomorrow. Plus, showers return tonight with thunderstorms chances Thursday through the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny, dry and cool
· Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low 70s south
Wednesday: Morning showers in the west with scattered showers continuing in the north and east.
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, upper 60s to 70° east
Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers
· Highs: Mainly 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
· Highs: Mainly 70s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.