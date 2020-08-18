Anytime Fitness creates workout videos for kids

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Out of a concern for children’s health, Anytime Fitness owners Jane and Marvin Szukalrwski created a program to get youth moving.

It’s called ‘Y.E.S’ and it stands for Youth Empowerment Strategies.

Anytime Fitness created four 20-minute videos geared for students in fourth, fifth and sixth graders. The videos are then sent to the Escanaba school system where they are put onto the school’s google drive.

Once a week for the month of August, a video is added at 10 a.m. and students are encouraged to participate.

“One of the greatest challenges we have right now is our children need to get fit. And it’s very important that we make the right nutritional decisions. So as parents, we need to buy the right groceries. Children, we need to communicate with our parents to let them know what are the right foods, what our bodies need,” said Kaylyn Marie Bernard form Anytime Fitness in one of the videos.

Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher will be making a special appearance in this week’s video.

