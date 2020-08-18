Advertisement

Anytime Fitness creates workout videos for kids

Inspired by a desire to keep kids moving
Anytime Fitness in Escanaba.
Anytime Fitness in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Out of a concern for children’s health, Anytime Fitness owners Jane and Marvin Szukalrwski created a program to get youth moving.

It’s called ‘Y.E.S’ and it stands for Youth Empowerment Strategies.

Anytime Fitness created four 20-minute videos geared for students in fourth, fifth and sixth graders. The videos are then sent to the Escanaba school system where they are put onto the school’s google drive.

Once a week for the month of August, a video is added at 10 a.m. and students are encouraged to participate.

“One of the greatest challenges we have right now is our children need to get fit. And it’s very important that we make the right nutritional decisions. So as parents, we need to buy the right groceries. Children, we need to communicate with our parents to let them know what are the right foods, what our bodies need,” said Kaylyn Marie Bernard form Anytime Fitness in one of the videos.

Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher will be making a special appearance in this week’s video.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Recycle 906” updates Marquette County residents about recycling changes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Oct. 1, Marquette County residents are switching to single stream recycling. This will do away with accepted materials changing week to week. On recycle906.com you can see all the materials that will be accepted in the new system.

Back to School & Beyond

Munising prepares for school year with a budget shortfall

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
If Munising doesn’t receive federal or local help, they’ll come up short.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 21 Tuesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 477 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 93,662.

State

Governors urge the Census Bureau to restore October 31 deadline

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Census Bureau recently slashed the response period by an entire month to September 30, 2020.

Latest News

State

Michigan joins lawsuit against US Postal Service

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The lawsuit will be filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Washington.

News

New class of MSU medical students arrive in Upper Michigan

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine UP Campus is affiliated with the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, a three-year unopposed program for physicians pursuing family medicine.

News

The Buck Inn plans to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
When the restaurant opens, it’ll feature some of your old favorites, some new additions, and as much made in house as possible.

Coronavirus

St. Ignace businesses identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Captain’s Quarters Wash & Dry Dock Coin Laundromat and Bentley’s B-M-L Café were both places someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited.

Coronavirus

Michigan National Guard to assist with free COVID-19 testing on Mackinac Island Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Testing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Mackinac Island Community Center, 7374 Market Street, Mackinac Island, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.