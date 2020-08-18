An Unsettled Weather Pattern is Expected in the Days Ahead

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers west and central, a chance of an afternoon shower east

Highs: mainly 70s

Thursday: Warmer and more humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80, coolest east and near Lake Michigan

Friday: Warm and humid, chance of a period or two of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

The weekend looks rather warm and humid with a chance of some showers. The best chance of a mostly dry day, at this point, appears to be Saturday.

