100 years of women’s suffrage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks a milestone in the United States for the 19th Amendment.

It is the 100th year anniversary that women can legally vote in the country.

The president of the League of Women Voters in Marquette County, Darlene Allen, said this is something to be celebrated but, also, a reminder that there is still progress to be made.

“We’re certainly celebrating and we’re certainly proud of the work and the effort and how far we’re come, but at the same time we recognize, we still got lots of work to do,” Allen said.

She said that the key to moving forward and progressing as a country is being educated.

“When someone is informed, they’re much more likely to go to the polls and vote,” Allen continued.

To find more information on the League of Women Voters, go to their website at https://www.lwv.org/.

