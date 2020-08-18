Advertisement

100 years of women’s suffrage

In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington.
In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks a milestone in the United States for the 19th Amendment.

It is the 100th year anniversary that women can legally vote in the country.

The president of the League of Women Voters in Marquette County, Darlene Allen, said this is something to be celebrated but, also, a reminder that there is still progress to be made.

“We’re certainly celebrating and we’re certainly proud of the work and the effort and how far we’re come, but at the same time we recognize, we still got lots of work to do,” Allen said.

She said that the key to moving forward and progressing as a country is being educated.

“When someone is informed, they’re much more likely to go to the polls and vote,” Allen continued.

To find more information on the League of Women Voters, go to their website at https://www.lwv.org/.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Fire Chief reminds residents no swimming at Lower Harbor

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette city officials remind residents there is no swimming allowed at Lower Harbor.

News

K.I. Sawyer Airport looking to stay ahead of PFAS issue

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette County Board approved a plan to replace and isolate a floor drain at K.I. Sawyer Airport to prevent future contamination from PFAS.

News

Two-day maintenance on Houghton-Hancock bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
As part of routine maintenance, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be doing some welding work on the underside of the Houghton-Hancock bridge.

News

“Recycle 906” updates Marquette County residents about recycling changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Oct. 1, Marquette County residents are switching to single stream recycling. This will do away with accepted materials changing week to week. On recycle906.com you can see all the materials that will be accepted in the new system.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Munising prepares for school year with a budget shortfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
If Munising doesn’t receive federal or local help, they’ll come up short.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 21 Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 477 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 93,662.

State

Governors urge the Census Bureau to restore October 31 deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Census Bureau recently slashed the response period by an entire month to September 30, 2020.

State

Michigan joins lawsuit against US Postal Service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The lawsuit will be filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Washington.

News

New class of MSU medical students arrive in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine UP Campus is affiliated with the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, a three-year unopposed program for physicians pursuing family medicine.