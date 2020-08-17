Advertisement

Upper Michigan adds 13 cases, 28 recoveries Monday

No new deaths were reported.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 13 new coronavirus cases Monday, and 28 recoveries.

Three new cases each were reported in Delta and Ontonagon counties, while Chippewa and Menominee counties each added two. Gogebic, Houghton and Iron counties each increased by one case Monday.

New recoveries were added in Delta (10), Dickinson (10), and Menominee 4) counties Monday. No new deaths were reported.

As of Monday at 4:15 p.m. there have been a total of 810 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 377 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 22 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 17. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have seven COVID-19 patients not in the ICU and six in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 54,936 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 17.

Michigan reported 465 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are up to 93,185. One new death was reported statewide, which means 6,325 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 67,778.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

