Temperatures will Bob Up and Down Around Average This Week
Along with Periodic Shower Chances
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: low 70s west and south, mid to upper 60s north and east, coolest along Lake Superior
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, possible thundershowers
Highs: 70s to near 80
Thursday: Warmer, chance of showers and thundershowers
Highs: around 80
Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: near 80
Temperatures should level out close to average this upcoming weekend.
