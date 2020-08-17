Temperatures will Bob Up and Down Around Average This Week

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: low 70s west and south, mid to upper 60s north and east, coolest along Lake Superior

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, possible thundershowers

Highs: 70s to near 80

Thursday: Warmer, chance of showers and thundershowers

Highs: around 80

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: near 80

Temperatures should level out close to average this upcoming weekend.

