Temperatures will Bob Up and Down Around Average This Week

Along with Periodic Shower Chances
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: low 70s west and south, mid to upper 60s north and east, coolest along Lake Superior

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, possible thundershowers

Highs: 70s to near 80

Thursday: Warmer, chance of showers and thundershowers

Highs: around 80

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: near 80

Temperatures should level out close to average this upcoming weekend.

