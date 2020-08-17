Suspect in Nancy Renkas’ missing person case speaks out

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The only named suspect in the disappearance of Florence County, WI resident Nancy Renkas spoke with TV6 on Monday. Louise Wender and her attorney, Jeffery Paupore says Wender is innocent.

“I am innocent. I didn’t do anything to anybody; I don’t deserve this. They have released my name out there, on TV. They have made it unbearable. Police shouldn’t be able to do this. They have abused their power. They have destroyed my life. People should know this part of the story. They need to know what they can do to an innocent person. And Nancy, if you are listening to this, you know all I have ever done is help you and be kind to you. Don’t be afraid come forward, I will help you now, like I always have. Now, I feel like you can actually help me,” said Wender.

Paupore added, "there is absolutely no proof in this case that Louise did anything wrong. She is innocent and she has turned out to be a secondary victim in this case. That is, at the hand of the police."

According to Wender, two eyewitnesses came forward when the case first happened saying they saw Renkas in Super One Foods, in Iron Mountain on July 20th, 2016. That’s two days after she was reported last seen in Wender’s car. Wender says the two people provided statements and she says those have been disregarded, by law enforcement.

Paupore says Wender's phone and vehicle were seized four years ago, yet she has had to make payments on those. He urges law enforcement to return those.

Both Wender and her attorney said her name being released has been harmful; Wender emphasized that she has and will continue to work with police when asked.

TV6 did reach out to the Dickinson County Undersherriff on Friday. They were aware we were doing the interview. We also reached out on Monday and left a message.

Wender has not been arrested nor charged in the case.

