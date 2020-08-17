Sheriff investigating destroyed mailboxes incident near Republic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff is investigating an incident of destroyed mailboxes along Fence River Road. According to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt, the office received a call on Friday evening from a resident who reported that he heard a loud crash at around 10:25 p.m. After hearing the crash, he went to check his mail and discovered that his mailbox had been destroyed.

Seven mailboxes in total were damaged, all along Fence River Road. It appeared that a cherry bomb or some other type of small explosive may have been used.

This incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

